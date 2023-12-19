Japan keeps economic view as firms upbeat, inflation eases

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Tuesday maintained its view that the economy is recovering at a moderate pace in its monthly report for December, citing an improvement in corporate sentiment and slowing inflation.

The Cabinet Office said Japanese firms’ views on business conditions are “improving,” an upgrade from its November report. Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, have been “rising at a moderate tempo recently,” the first change in wording since May 2022.

Assessments of other key components of the economy were retained, ranging from private consumption and business investment to industrial outp...