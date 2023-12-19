Football: J-League board approves Aug. start to season

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League's board of directors on Tuesday agreed to move the start of the domestic football season from February to August, beginning with the 2026-2027 season. The change will bring the J-League calendar into line with top competitions in Europe and the Asian Champions League. All 60 clubs from the J-League's three tiers discussed the proposed change at a meeting last Thursday in Tokyo, with all but eight giving their approval. Some clubs from snowy regions still have reservations about the new schedule, which may require new facilities for matches and training through the winter months. T...