Football: Urawa beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in Club World Cup semis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Asian champions Urawa Reds were swept aside 3-0 by the European winners Manchester City of England in the Club World Cup semifinals on Tuesday. Urawa center-back Marius Hoibraten gave away an own goal in first-half stoppage time before Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva netted in the second half as Manchester City booked a place in Friday's final against South American champions Fluminense of Brazil. Urawa will face African champions Al Ahly of Egypt on the same day in the third-place match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. "First half we organized our defense because we knew they would have much...