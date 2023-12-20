Japan, U.S., EU accuse Yemen’s Houthi rebels over Red Sea attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, the United States, the European Union and their partners on Tuesday issued a statement accusing Yemen’s pro-Iranian Houthi rebels of repeatedly attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.

With Iran in mind, they urged all countries not to support the Houthi armed group, saying it is threatening the global flow of food, fuel and other vital commodities as well as maritime security in the waters around the Arabian Peninsula.

The joint statement also called for the immediate release of crew members of a cargo ship operated by Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen K.K., better known as NYK ...