Baseball: Reliever Matsui close to agreement with Padres: source

Japanese left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui is nearing a multi-year agreement with the San Diego Padres, MLB.com reported Tuesday, citing a source.

The 28-year-old, who has recorded 236 saves with a 2.40 ERA in 10 seasons, all with the Rakuten Eagles in the Pacific League, will join compatriot Yu Darvish at the Padres should the deal materialize.

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have also been reported as showing interest in acquiring Matsui, one of Japanese baseball’s top closers, who is seeking a move to the U.S. majors this offseason as an international free agent.

