Household assets, BOJ bond ownership hit record highs at Sept.-end

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese households held a record 2,121 trillion yen ($15 trillion) in assets at the end of September, buoyed by stock and investment trust holdings that also hit their highest-ever levels, the Bank of Japan said Wednesday. The data also showed the BOJ owned 574.11 trillion yen worth of Japanese government bonds, or a record 53.9 percent of the total debt outstanding. Even after including short-term bonds, the Japanese central bank's holdings came to 47.7 percent of the total debt, also a record. Foreign investors, meanwhile, cut their bond holdings by 8.6 percent from the end of July, the sha...