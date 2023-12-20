Tokyo stocks rise in morning as BOJ policy change speculation recedes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Wednesday morning on receding speculation the Bank of Japan could alter its ultraloose monetary policy early next year, after its governor offered few hints of imminent change the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 580.02 points, or 1.75 percent, from Tuesday to 33,799.41. The broader Topix index was up 25.24 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,359.05. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, chemical and securities house issues.