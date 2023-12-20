Daihatsu to stop all vehicle shipments amid quality concern

Newsfrom Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co. will stop all shipments as it found quality issues in almost all its vehicle models, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The move comes after the subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp. acknowledged earlier this year data-rigging in collision tests for 6 of its models, including those sold in Thailand and Malaysia.

Daihatsu has asked a third-party panel to investigate the cause of the problem and come up with measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The company based in Osaka Prefecture plans to report the findings to the transport ministry possibly later ...