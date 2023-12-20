2 Canadians face charges over record stimulant smuggling at Haneda

Newsfrom Japan

Two Canadian nationals were recently accused of attempting to smuggle around 31 kilograms of illegal stimulants into Japan, the largest amount to be confiscated from carry-on luggage at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, according to customs authorities.

The men were identified as Muhammad Zain Khawar Shabbir, 23, and Muhammad Areez Khan, 23. The Haneda branch of Tokyo Customs filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors on Friday. The two are believed to be acquaintances and have both denied the accusations.

The total amount of illegal stimulants, worth an estimated 1.93 billion yen ($13.45 million), was...