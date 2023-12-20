Japan eyes shipping Patriot missiles to U.S. upon easing export rules

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is considering exporting domestically made Patriot surface-to-air guided missiles to the United States, as it plans to relax its export rules on defense equipment later this week, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

Japan has currently limited the exports of U.S.-licensed defense products to components. The new rules, however, will not only allow parts but also completed products to be shipped at the request of a country where the manufacturing license originated.

The United States has shown interest in Japan’s supply of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles, wh...