Foreign entries to Japan top 2 million for 6th straight month in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan recorded an estimated 2,440,800 foreign visitors in November, exceeding the 2 million mark for the sixth consecutive month, government data showed Wednesday.

The number of foreign entries to the country in 11 months from January totaled 22,332,000, topping 20 million in a calendar year for the first time since 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The monthly figure recovered from a year earlier to a nearly identical level as November 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus, on the back of a significant increase in the number of travelers from Asia and North Am...