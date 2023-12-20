Japan to partially lift ban on ride-hailing services from April

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government decided Wednesday to partially lift a ban on ride-hailing services to address a nationwide shortage of taxi drivers, with the changes to come into effect from April.

The partial lifting will allow drivers with a standard license to offer taxi services using their own vehicle in areas and times when taxis are in short supply, on the condition they are under the management of a taxi company.

A full lifting on a ban on ride-hailing services such as Uber that directly connects private car owners with individuals seeking transportation, is still under discussion, with a deci...