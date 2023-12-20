China’s Xi, Russian PM agree to expand economic cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed to further expand bilateral economic cooperation as they met in Beijing on Wednesday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Noting that China and Russia have achieved the goal of raising annual bilateral trade volume to $200 billion, Xi showed his willingness to further promote their “high-level political relations” and jointly advance the process of boosting economic and social development, the ministry said.

China, which has been strengthening economic ties with Russia, opposes Western sanctions imposed aft...