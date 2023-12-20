Japan hands over air radar system to Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Japan formally handed over an air surveillance radar system to the Philippines on Wednesday, the first export of a complete defense product since its long-held arms trade ban was eased in 2014. The system, which can detect approaching fighter jets and missiles, will help bolster the Southeast Asian country's defense amid China's growing aggressiveness in the South China Sea, according to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. Wednesday's handover of the first of the four radar systems is based on Japan's defense equipment and technology transfer deal with the Philippines in 2020. Japan...