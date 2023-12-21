Toyota to recall 1 mil. cars in U.S., citing possible airbag defect

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it will recall some 1 million vehicles in the United States, citing a possible defect with a sensor on the front passenger-side air-bag system.

Toyota will notify the owners of the vehicles by mid-February, the Japanese automaker said.

The vehicles being recalled are six Toyota models, including the Camry sedan and the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle, with the Lexus-branded ES and RX 2020-2022 models also affected, it said.

Toyota said a sensor meant to detect an occupant in the front passenger seat could have a short-circuiting problem that prevents the airbag fro...