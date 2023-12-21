Tokyo stocks open lower after sharp falls on Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, as investor sentiment was dampened by heavy selling on Wall Street overnight that put an end to a nine-day winning streak on the Dow Jones index.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 434.55 points, or 1.29 percent, from Wednesday to 33,241.39. The broader Topix index was down 24.56 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,324.82.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, precision instrument and wholesale trade issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 143.52-53 yen compared with 143.53-63 yen ...