Tokyo stocks down sharply in morning after Wall St. fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Thursday morning, as investors locked in recent gains after the U.S. Dow Jones index snapped a nine-day winning streak overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 504.51 points, or 1.50 percent, from Wednesday to 33,171.43. The broader Topix index was down 23.92 points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,325.46. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, precision instrument and oil and coal product issues.