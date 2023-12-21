Football: Nakamura grabs winner as Reims tops 10-man Le Havre

Japan winger Keito Nakamura hit the winner as Reims edged 10-man Le Havre 1-0 at home in France's Ligue 1 on Wednesday. The 23-year-old buried Thomas Foket's right-wing cross into the bottom corner with a 25th-minute half-volley at Stade Auguste-Delaune, his second league goal of the season and first since September. His goal came four minutes after Rassoul Ndiaye was shown a straight red for the visitors. "My performance today was good on the whole. I've recovered to an extent I feel no pain and can give my best," said Nakamura, who returned to action at the start of the month after suffering...
