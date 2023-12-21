Police panel proposes up to 12,000 yen fine for cycling violations

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's police agency plans to fine cyclists between 5,000 to 12,000 yen ($35-84) for traffic violations such as ignoring traffic lights or cycling while on the phone, an interim report showed Thursday. Under the system put forward by an expert panel under the National Police Agency, people aged 16 and older could be issued so-called blue tickets, while red tickets will be given for more serious violations such as cycling under the influence of alcohol. The agency hopes to finalize a proposal at the panel's meeting in January and submit a bill to parliament next year to amend the Road Traffic ...