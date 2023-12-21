Tokyo stocks fall on profit-taking after 2 days of steep rises

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Thursday, as investors moved to lock in gains after sharp rises the previous two days and as a stronger yen weighed on exporters. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 535.47 points, or 1.59 percent, from Wednesday at 33,140.47. The broader Topix index finished 23.40 points, or 1.00 percent, lower at 2,325.98. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, precision instrument and consumer credit issues.