Samsung to receive $140 mil. gov’t subsidy for chip facility in Japan

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. will receive a subsidy of up to 20 billion yen ($140 million) to build a new research and development facility for advanced semiconductors near Tokyo, Japan’s industry ministry said Thursday.

The provision of the subsidy for the facility in Yokohama to one of the world’s leading chipmakers is part of Japan’s efforts to increase domestic chip production.

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions in Asia and technological rivalry between the United States and China, Japan has been trying to bolster its supply chains for semiconductors, designated as critical goo...