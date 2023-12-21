Football: Kashima appoint Popovic as new manager

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division club Kashima Antlers named Ranko Popovic as their new manager Thursday.

The 56-year-old Popovic, who replaces Daiki Iwamasa, previously managed Oita Trinita, FC Tokyo, Cerezo Osaka and Machida Zelvia in Japan. He has been in charge of Vojvodina in his native Serbia since August.

“I was having a wonderful time at Vojvodina and honestly could not think of moving to another club, but having the chance to work at a great club like Antlers was the biggest reason behind making the decision,” Popovic said in a statement.

Former Japan defender Iwamasa guided his old club Kashim...