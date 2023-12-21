Football: Dutch club Sparta add Japanese midfielder Mito

Newsfrom Japan

Dutch first-division football club Sparta Rotterdam on Thursday announced the acquisition of Japanese midfielder Shunsuke Mito, who won the J-League's best young player award this year. The 21-year-old plans to join Sparta on Jan. 2 from Albirex Niigata, on a contract that runs until 2028. Compatriot Koki Saito is also on the Rotterdam-based team. Both Mito and Saito are on Japan's Under-22 national team bidding to qualify for next summer's Paris Olympics.