Honda recalls 2.6 mil. cars in U.S. due to Denso fuel pump glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it is recalling some 2.6 million vehicles in the United States, citing a fuel pump manufactured by Denso Corp. that can cause engine stall. The Japanese automaker said the vehicles being recalled in the United States are models made from 2017 to 2020, including the Accord, Civic and Fit as well as its luxury brand Acura's MDX. Honda has not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the pump, it said. In Japan, the defect on the pump has led Honda, Toyota Motor Corp. and six other automakers to recall more than 3.8 million vehicles since March 2020. De...