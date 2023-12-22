URGENT: Japan's core consumer prices in November up 2.5% on year
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.5 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, with the key gauge of inflation staying above the Bank of Japan's target for the 20th straight month. The rise in the nationwide core consumer price index excluding volatile fresh food items came after a 2.9 percent increase in October.