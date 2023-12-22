Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall St. rebound

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as investors bought back shares after Wall Street gained overnight following a sharp fall the day before. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 156.06 points, or 0.47 percent, from Thursday to 33,296.53. The broader Topix index was up 16.19 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,342.17. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, pulp and paper, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 142.06-07 yen compared with 142.06-16 yen in New York and 143.25-27 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The eur...