Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall St. rebound

Economy

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as investors bought back shares after Wall Street gained overnight following a sharp fall the day before. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 156.06 points, or 0.47 percent, from Thursday to 33,296.53. The broader Topix index was up 16.19 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,342.17. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, pulp and paper, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 142.06-07 yen compared with 142.06-16 yen in New York and 143.25-27 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The eur...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News