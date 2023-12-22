Japan to OK 112 tril. yen FY 2024 budget, shift from COVID-era aid

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is set to approve a roughly 112 trillion yen ($789 billion) draft budget for fiscal 2024 on Friday, marking the first decline in spending in 12 years as COVID-related funding was curbed, but faces challenges maintaining fiscal discipline amid record outlays on defense and social security. The figure compares with a record 114.38 trillion yen initial general-account budget for the current business year to next March. About a quarter of the total, or around 27 trillion yen, will be used to service debt as Japan's fiscal health remains the worst among developed nations. The budget size is s...