Football: Mitoma ankle injury raises Asian Cup concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma suffered a left ankle injury during his team's 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Thursday, raising concerns about his availability for Japan's Asian Cup campaign. The 26-year-old may have been hurt as he was brought down in an unsuccessful penalty claim late in the football game at Selhurst Park. He limped from the ground in the 83rd minute, right after Danny Welbeck scored the equalizer for the visitors, and was seen wearing a protective boot while walking on crutches after the game. Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said the severit...