URGENT: Baseball: Yamamoto, Dodgers agree to 12-year, $325 million deal

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has agreed to sign a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB.com reported Thursday.

The 25-year-old right-hander, who led Japan’s Pacific League in wins, ERA, strikeouts and winning percentage the past three seasons for the Orix Buffaloes, will join Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani as a member of the Dodgers.