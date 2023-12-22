Tokyo stocks rise slightly on buybacks before U.S. holiday season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Friday, as investors bought back shares heavily sold the previous day amid thin trading before winter holidays in U.S. and European markets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 28.58 points, or 0.09 percent, from Thursday at 33,169.05. The broader Topix index finished 10.45 points, or 0.45 percent, higher at 2,336.43.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, bank and pulp and paper issues.