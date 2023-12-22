Baseball: Ohtani AP’s Male Athlete of Year for 2nd time in 3 years

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years on Thursday, joining a distinguished group of multiple-time winners.

Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Tiger Woods and LeBron James are among the sporting greats who have received the award more than once since its inauguration in 1931.

The accolade is the latest among several for Ohtani in a year that saw him become Major League Baseball’s first two-time unanimous league MVP before securing the most lucrative contract in professional sports history.

The Japanese two-way superstar is set to m...