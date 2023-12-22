JAL flew some domestic flights without required checks

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. flew some domestic flights without the required checks by mechanics, Japan’s transport ministry said Friday.

The ministry has decided to order JAL Engineering Co., the airlines’ maintenance unit, to improve business operations later Friday, it said, although the flights were not affected by the negligence.

The person in charge of maintenance failed to carry out required work, such as data-logging and checking the exterior of the aircraft, for a flight from Haneda airport to the southwestern Japan city of Kumamoto in September, the ministry said.

The employee reported it to t...