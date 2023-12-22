China resumes high-end fish imports from Taiwan ahead of poll

Newsfrom Japan

China said Friday it has resumed imports of Taiwan groupers, a high-end fish that had been banned since last year, at the request of the island’s main opposition party in an apparent attempt to influence the Jan. 13 presidential election in the territory.

Beijing had suspended Taiwan grouper imports since June 2022, saying excessive levels of chemicals were detected. The island’s largest opposition Nationalist Party -- also known as the Kuomintang or KMT, which seeks dialogue with the mainland -- had demanded the lifting of the ban.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese State Council’s T...