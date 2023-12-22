Baseball: Teen slugger Sasaki narrows choice to about 5 U.S. colleges

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese teenage slugger Rintaro Sasaki, who plans to play college baseball in the United States, said Friday he has narrowed his choice to around five schools. The 18-year-old, left-handed hitting first baseman, who stands 184 centimeters and weighs 113 kilograms, attends the same high school Shohei Ohtani did in Iwate Prefecture and will finalize his destination before he graduates next March. Those schools "all offer a great playing environment," Sasaki told reporters at his Hanamaki Higashi High School in the city of Hanamaki. "I want to choose a school that matches my values." The son of ...