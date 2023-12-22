Daihatsu resumes auto shipments in Indonesia amid safety scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co. said Friday it has resumed vehicle shipments in Indonesia, two days after the Japanese carmaker halted all domestic and global shipments as it was determined most models had been subjected to improper safety tests. Indonesian authorities confirmed the safety of Daihatsu cars, as well as those produced by its local unit under the Toyota Motor Corp. brand and greenlit the resumption of shipments, Daihatsu said. Indonesia is the first country to clear Daihatsu of the safety scandal. The small-car unit of Toyota also sells products in other overseas markets, including Malaysia, ...