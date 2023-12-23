Israel-Hamas war Kyodo News’ top int’l story of 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas has been selected by senior editors of Kyodo News and its member or subscriber newspapers and broadcasters as the top international news story of 2023.

(1) Death toll in Gaza tops 20,000 amid Israel-Hamas war

Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, launched a cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking hundreds of others hostage. Israel has carried out airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza, with its ultimate goal to dismantle Hamas.

The death toll in Gaza has exceeded 20,000 and some 1.9 million have b...