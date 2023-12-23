Biden signs $886 bil. defense bill to boost Indo-Pacific deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law an $886 billion defense policy package including measures to counter Chinese military activity in the Indo-Pacific region and assist the Taiwanese military. The National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year to September 2024 includes $14.7 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, part of U.S. efforts to enhance military capabilities through drills with its allies and partner countries in the region. While mentioning the need for a comprehensive training and capacity-building program for Taiwan's military, the law requires U.S. c...