Football: Urawa 4th at Club World Cup after 4-2 defeat to Al Ahly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Asian champions Urawa Reds finished the Club World Cup fourth on Friday after losing 4-2 to African winners Al Ahly of Egypt in the third-place match. Urawa leveled to make it 2-2 in the 54th minute through an Alexander Scholz penalty but Yoshio Koizumi scored an own goal on the hour mark before Ali Maaloul scored a free-kick deep in the stoppage time for Al Ahly to complete the scoring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Manchester City of England, who beat Urawa 3-0 in the semifinals, thumped South American winners Fluminense of Brazil 4-0 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time, wit...