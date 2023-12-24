Football: Furuhashi scores 7th league goal as Celtic end losing run

Kyogo Furuhashi scored his seventh league goal of the season on Saturday as Celtic beat Livingston 2-0 at home to end their two-game losing streak in the Scottish Premiership. The Japan forward turned in the opener a minute into the second half following a low cross from the left by Luis Palma, whose delivery from a corner also set up Celtic's second five minutes later when Liam Scales netted a glancing header. Furuhashi had last scored in the league on Nov. 12 before drawing a blank in the next five games for the defending champions. Celtic sit atop the table on 45 points, five points ahead o...
