Jetstar cancels 2 domestic flights amid strike

Newsfrom Japan

Budget carrier Jetstar Japan Co. canceled two domestic flights Sunday covering a round-trip service between Narita and Fukuoka airports, as it could not secure crew needed for operation, an airline official said. It marks the first time Jetstar's flights have been canceled due to a crew shortage with some members of the company's flight crew labor union on strike since Friday. But the official denied that the strike caused the disruption and instead cited illness as the reason. According to the union, several pilots and flight attendants have been on strike each day, with around 120 members re...