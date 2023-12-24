Japan-owned tanker attacked by drone fired from Iran in Indian Ocean

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese-owned commercial tanker was attacked by a drone launched from Iran in the Indian Ocean on Saturday, causing a fire but leaving no one injured, the U.S. Department of Defense said. The Liberia-flagged, Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck about 370 kilometers off India "by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," the Pentagon said in a statement, adding the fire on board has been extinguished. The vessel is continuing its voyage towards a destination in India and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command remains in communication with the tanker, the statement said. The incident ca...