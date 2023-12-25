Tokyo stocks open higher after U.S. tech share gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, as sentiment was bolstered by gains in U.S. technology shares late last week ahead of Wall Street’s Christmas closure.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 176.06 points, or 0.53 percent, from Friday to 33,345.11. The broader Topix index was up 11.89 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,348.32.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, construction, and information and communication issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 142.48-51 yen compared with 142.41-51 yen in New York and 142.23-25 yen in...