Tokyo stocks up slightly in morning after U.S. tech share rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Monday morning, with gains in U.S. technology shares late last week spurring buying of their Japanese counterparts amid slow trading. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 122.34 points, or 0.37 percent, from Friday to 33,291.39. The broader Topix index was up 4.54 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,340.97. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, pharmaceutical and precision instrument issues.