Tokyo stocks rise on tech, retailer gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Monday after technology issues tracked gains in their U.S. counterparts and retailers were lifted on hopes for solid earnings amid recovering inbound tourism.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 84.98 points, or 0.26 percent, from Friday at 33,254.03. The broader Topix index finished 0.97 point, or 0.04 percent, higher at 2,337.40.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, precision instrument and pharmaceutical issues.