Daihatsu to keep production suspended until Jan. over safety scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co., the small-car unit of Toyota Motor Corp., said Monday it will keep its domestic production suspended until at least the end of January after having halted all domestic shipments due to a safety testing scandal. Daihatsu, which has been inspected by Japan's transport ministry, said it does not know when it can resume shipments or production. The company plans to stop production at all of its factories in Japan by Tuesday. The suspension is a major blow to thousands of its suppliers. According to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd., there are over 8,000 firms in Japan ...