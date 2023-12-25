Japan’s nominal GDP per capita at record-low 21st among OECD members

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s nominal gross domestic product per capita stood at $34,064 in 2022, ranking 21st among the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a record-low for the world’s third-largest economy, the government said Monday.

The figure was also the lowest among the Group of Seven advanced economies for the first time since 2008, highlighting the impact of a sharply weaker yen against the U.S. dollar and the relative decline of Japan’s economic standing.

GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country. Comparable data became available in 1980 for th...