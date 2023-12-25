Japan automakers to invest $4.3 billion on EV production in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

The Thai government said Monday that four Japanese automakers are expected to invest a total of 150 billion baht ($4.3 billion) for the production of electric vehicles in Thailand over the next five years amid Chinese companies’ dominance in the segment.

The announcement involving Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. came after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held talks with several Japanese automakers during his visit to Japan earlier this month.

Toyota and Honda are expected to invest 50 billion baht each, while Isuzu will put up 30 billion baht...