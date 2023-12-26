Tokyo stocks flat in morning as gains locked in, tech issues bought

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were flat amid thin trading Tuesday morning, as investors locked in gains from the previous day while some technology issues were bought amid rising U.S. futures.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.82 points, or 0.00 percent, from Monday to 33,253.21. The broader Topix index was down 1.30 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,336.10.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, and pulp and paper issues, while the top decliners were rubber product and air transportation shares.