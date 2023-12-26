Daihatsu suspends all plants in Japan due to safety test scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co. suspended all domestic production on Tuesday, with it unclear exactly when its plants will restart operations amid a safety testing scandal that affects most of its models.

The automaker on Tuesday halted operations at its factory in Osaka Prefecture where the Copen minivehicle is assembled. Of the company’s four factories in Japan, it is the last to pause.

The suspension will last at least through the end of January, Daihatsu said Monday, dealing a blow to its more than 8,000 suppliers as well as its parent company Toyota Motor Corp.

The small-car unit of Toyota normally ma...