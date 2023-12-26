Court rejects damages claim by ex-Tokyo Disneyland performer

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court on Tuesday rejected a damages claim seeking 3.85 million yen ($27,100) from the operator of Tokyo Disneyland by a former performer, who said she had suffered work-related injuries and that the company had failed to fulfill its duty of care.

In handing down the ruling at the Chiba District Court, Presiding Judge Tadahiro Okayama said that Oriental Land Co. could not have foreseen the plaintiff’s condition deteriorating to the extent that she needed to reduce her work duties, and that it could not be said the firm had breached its duty of care.

According to the suit filed by the...